Zimbabwe govt launches investigations on fatal Airforce helicopter crash

HARARE – The government has set up a board of inquiry to probe the cause of the horrific helicopter crash that claimed four lives on Friday.

This was revealed by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri when she consoled families of the crash victims this Saturday.

An emotional moment filled the Senyere family homestead hours after an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crash in the Hukuru Area in Acturus that claimed the life of their young daughter along with two pilots and a technician.

In these painful moments, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Honourable Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri extended a consoling shoulder to the family following their loss.

“Allow me to pass my heartfelt condolences following the passing on of your child.We are with you during this very difficult time as it is not easy to lose a child as young as 1 1/2 years old.Please do not lose hope,” said Min Muchinguri as she consoled the family.

The delegation, which included Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), Air Marshal Elson Moyo, toured the crash site which is now the mirror of a fatal moment that robbed the nation.

Government will bear all the burial costs, according to a statement issued by the Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister.

Minister Muchinguri- Kashiri also consoled the Manyowa family following the death of Group Captain Tinashe Manyowa, one of the pilots who perished in the crash.

She also consoled the Mapiye family following the death of Anita Mapiye, the co-pilot on the fateful day.

The Minister also extended her condolences to the Chikamhi family following the death of Tinodaishe Chikamhi who worked as a technician in the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

The bereaved families thanked government for standing with them in their hour of need.

Government says investigations are currently underway to establish the cause of the helicopter crash. – ZBC