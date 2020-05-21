Zimbabwe govt dismisses First Lady car accident rumour

The government has dismissed as false reports claiming that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was involved in a road accident in Kwekwe on Thursday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana said the accident involved Zvishavane-Ngezi legislator, Honourable Dumizweni Mahwite and a minor.

Mangwana said the First Lady stopped to render assistance to the accident victim. Said Mangwana:

The First Lady’s cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim.

Last month, a close protection officer died and at least three others were injured when a vehicle in the first lady’s convoy crashed near Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central.

Mnangagwa was travelling to the province to hand out food parcels and other gifts when a Toyota Hilux with her security aides veered off the road and rolled down a steep, rocky embankment before coming to a stop against a tree.