Zimbabwe govt denies alleged maize corruption

The government has denied reports that the price of maize being imported from Tanzania has been inflated by more than 100 per cent in order to corruptly benefit the country’s political elites.

Writing on microblogging site Twitter on Friday afternoon, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana dismissed the reports as false. He said:

Zimbabwe is paying its farmers ZWL$4000 for a tonne of maize based on a FOB import parity. Tanzania is one of very few countries in the region with maize to export as most were affected by drought. That said, we are not paying them US$600 per tonne.

A report by Africa Confidential claimed that Zimbabwe has imported 17 000 tonnes of Maize from Tanzania at US$6000 per tonne while the world market price is “only” $240.

The “corrupt” deal has reportedly slowed the response from international organisations to the United Nations’ appeal for emergency funding to alleviate Zimbabwe’s food shortfall.