Zimbabwe govt cancells Christmas

The Zimbabwean government has effectively banned Christmas parties due to Covid-19, but defiant revellers say they will celebrate, even if it means hosting bush parties.

Home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said police were out in full force to enforce Covid-19 lockdown regulations to save lives as Zimbabwe enters the second wave of the pandemic.

“We are not yet out of the Covid-19 woes. The country is in the second wave of the virus. Parties will not be permissible during the festive season,” he said.

Since March, Zimbabwe has recorded 11,866 cases, 9,836 recoveries and 314 deaths. In the second wave, is recording an average 117 new cases daily.

Traditionally, December is a festive month with weddings and parties countrywide.

This year, while parties are banned, low-key weddings are permitted. “Weddings will be allowed but with limited numbers. Police will be out in full force to enforce Covid-19 regulations and make sure they are being followed,” said Kazembe. The party scene is vibrant, but not in the central business districts of cities. Nightclubs in city centres are routinely shut down and some unlucky revellers arrested. But shisa nyamas and pubs in residential areas and city outskirts are recording brisk trade. “The police are incapacitated. They don’t have fuel to do normal policing duties, so how do you expect them to drive 20km out of town to stop a party?” said a club owner.