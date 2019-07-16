Zimbabwe gov demands arrest of Foreign Minister UK attackers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has requested the government of the United Kingdom to arrest the protestors who attacked Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo recently.

In a statement on Tuesday, Information Ministry said, “Government respects the right of its citizens to demonstrate peacefully but strongly objects to the use of violence. Government of Zimbabwe calls on the Government of the United Kingdom to take all necessary measures to bring the perpetrators of the assault of the 12th of July 2019 to book.”

Moyo was attacked outside the Royal Institute of International Affairs, commonly known as Chatham House, in London last Friday.

He was in England leading a Zimbabwean delegation on a four-day re-engagement programme to strengthen bilateral relations and to woo investment for Zimbabwe.

When he left Chatham House a group of Zimbabwean protesters charged at the minister and his security detail.

One of the protesters managed to spray the minister with water from a bottle as he attempted to get into his designated vehicle. At that point, the minister was whisked away in another vehicle.

Commenting on the matter America’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols said, “What happened was a sign of the deposition of the society at this moment and it underscores the importance of having a broad-based inclusive national dialogue to deal with all the challenges that Zimbabwe is facing.

“We are seeing fuel queues, prices of basic commodities increasing, the public sector salaries not and private sector not enough to buy basic commodities. There are so many issues that need to be addressed, political reform is a key part of that and a crucial step is to ensure that there is a broad based national dialogue.”