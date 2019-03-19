Zimbabwe gov avails $50m for Cyclone victims

Government will disburse $50 million to assist victims of Cyclone Idai and restore infrastructure destroyed by the disaster, with the timely return of President Mnangagwa from his trip to the United Arab Emirates providing the much-needed resources to rescue efforts after the buffeting disaster that has claimed close to 100 people.

The money will be disbursed to key Government departments to aid the inter-agency response.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Mr George Magosvongwe, his Finance and Economic Development counterpart Mr George Guvamatanga confirmed the disbursement.

“In the aftermaths of Cyclone Idai, key infrastructure in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces has been severely damaged and affected families require urgent assistance in the form of medical supporting, clothing and food among other needs,” reads part of the letter.

“We note that Government, through the Department of Civil Protection (DCP), is already on the ground to determine urgent interventions needed to save lives and provide immediate relief for the affected citizens.

“To facilitate work on the ground, Treasury is disbursing $50 million for emergency work and restoration works being undertaken by implementing agencies on the ground.”

He said $20 million is ready for disbursement for immediate use by the DCP. The Department of Roads will get $25 million for trunk roads and bridges that were washed away and other structures while $3 million will be disbursed for operational expenditures for emergency and recovery works by the DCP.

Another $7,2 million was allocated to the District Development Fund for rural feeder roads and $4 million was given to the education sector for reconstruction of destroyed school infrastructure.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care will get $3 million for medical supplies and establishment of mobile clinics and another $2 million will go towards drilling and rehabilitation of boreholes.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority and ZETDC got a combined $5,8 million for rehabilitation of water supply infrastructure and restoration of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure.

At 98 deaths have so far been confirmed.

“With regards to basic necessities, such as blankets, clothing and food, the Accountant-General and Zimra are working out modalities of ensuring that current stocks of forfeited goods become available to the families in need. Your officials will need to liase with the Accountant-General on the requirements and modalities of distribution.

“Our team of officials led by Mr B. Mupuriri, the director implementation and monitoring department, will be in Manicaland to provide immediate assistance in the recovery efforts,” said Mr Guvamatanga. – Herald