Zimbabwe Gains SADC and AU Backing for 2027 UN Security Council Bid

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2027 has gained significant momentum, with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) pledging their support.

Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava confirmed that all 16 SADC member states have promised to vote for Zimbabwe during the election for one of the two non-permanent seats reserved for African nations on the UNSC.

The country’s candidature was initially endorsed at the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Heads of State and Government, positioning Zimbabwe as a strong contender for the 2027–2028 term.

“Africa has two non-permanent seats on the Security Council, and there are growing calls for these to become permanent with full privileges,” Shava noted, reflecting broader efforts to increase Africa’s representation in global decision-making bodies.

In a recent address to journalists, following his keynote speech at the American Independence Day celebrations in Harare, Shava expressed confidence in Zimbabwe’s campaign. If successful, Zimbabwe will join the UN’s supreme peacekeeping body between 2027 and 2028.

“We are campaigning for Zimbabwe to be a member of the UN Security Council come 2027–2028, and we have completed the preparatory campaigns in SADC,” Shava said. “SADC has already supported us, and when the day of voting comes, all 16 countries will vote in our favor.”

Shava added that Zimbabwe’s bid has also been endorsed by the AU, which means the country could count on the support of all 54 African nations during the vote.

If Zimbabwe secures the UNSC seat, it will be the third time the country has served on the council, following previous terms in 1983–1984 and 1991–1992.

Somalia is set to occupy Africa’s second non-permanent UNSC seat starting January 1, 2025. With backing from both SADC and the AU, Zimbabwe is positioned as a strong candidate for the 2027 vote, with regional and continental support typically securing a smooth path to the seat.

