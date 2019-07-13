Zimbabwe Foreign Minister speaks out after London attack

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister General Sibusiso Busi Moyo says he is safe after Friday’s brush with Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom who pelted him with missiles after his address at Chartam House.

Said Moyo, “Resulting from numerous inquiries from those who love Zimbabwe, I am glad to report that I am safe and sound, my security is guaranteed!”

When he left Chatham House in the afternoon, a group of Zimbabwean protesters charged at the minister and his security detail.

One of the protesters managed to spray the minister with water from a bottle as he attempted to get into his designated vehicle. At that point, the minister was whisked away in another vehicle.

Asante Sana

Moyo is in England leading a Zimbabwean delegation on a four-day re-engagement programme to strengthen bilateral relations and to woo investment for Zimbabwe. His visit comes at a time when Zimbabwe is also seeking readmission to the Commonwealth.