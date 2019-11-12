Zimbabwe Foreign Minister falls sick…airlifted to South Africa

Foreign Affairs Minister Retired Lt general Sibusiso Busi Moyo has fallen sick and was airlifted to South Africa for treatment, former Daily News Editor Stanley Gama has alleged.

Posting on Twitter on Truesday Gama said, “So it’s confirmed that SB Moyo is in SA for an op. I obviously pray he gets well. SB and Zanu PF bigwigs can be flown to SA for treatment, but does this government ever think of the thousands dying due to lack of medical care.”

Moyo was airlifted to South Africa for treatment last year and had since recovered.

Efforts to get a comment from ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo were fruitless on Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story…