Zimbabwe Faces Power Blackouts as ZESA Shuts Down Hwange Units for Maintenance

HARARE – Zimbabweans are set to endure rolling power blackouts throughout March as the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) undertakes maintenance work on key units at Hwange Power Station.

The state-owned power utility announced that Units 6 and 7 at the coal-fired power station would be taken offline for scheduled maintenance, a move aimed at ensuring the long-term reliability of the ageing infrastructure.

In a statement released over the weekend, ZESA said Unit 7 would undergo a Class B maintenance programme from March 2 to March 29, 2025, following the successful completion of similar works on Unit 8 in January.

Additionally, Unit 6 will be taken offline for statutory maintenance from March 15 to May 14, 2025. The maintenance is intended to prepare the unit for increased electricity demand during the peak winter season.

“The maintenance activities are part of ZESA’s proactive approach to ensuring the stability and sustainability of Zimbabwe’s power supply,” the utility said in its statement.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to significantly reduce power generation capacity, raising concerns over prolonged blackouts across the country. However, ZESA has assured the public that mitigation measures are in place to manage the shortfall.

To alleviate the impact of the outages, ZESA will carefully manage power generation at Kariba Hydroelectric Power Station, adjusting output as necessary to conserve water resources for future use.

Zimbabwe has long struggled with electricity shortages due to ageing power plants and infrastructure constraints. The latest maintenance works come as the country continues to grapple with unreliable power supply, affecting businesses and households alike.

ZESA reiterated its commitment to delivering a stable and efficient electricity supply, stressing that the maintenance efforts are critical to safeguarding the nation’s energy infrastructure in the long run.

