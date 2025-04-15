Zimbabwe Eyes Stronger Economic Ties with Belarus Ahead of Mnangagwa’s State Visit

Spread the love

MINSK – Zimbabwe is poised to deepen its strategic partnership with Belarus across key sectors, with expectations running high ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s upcoming state visit to Minsk, Ambassador Ignatius Graham Mudzimba has revealed.

In an interview with Belarusian state media outlet BelTA, Zimbabwe’s top diplomat in Minsk outlined a broad roadmap for enhanced cooperation as the two countries mark 33 years of diplomatic relations on 16 April, just days before Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Day.

Ambassador Mudzimba highlighted the longstanding friendship between Zimbabwe and Belarus, dating back to the Soviet era when Zimbabwe first received Belarusian-made tractors. Diplomatic ties were formally established on 16 April 1992, culminating in the opening of Zimbabwe’s embassy in Minsk in March 2023.

“The official opening of our Mission will be marked by the forthcoming visit of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” Ambassador Mudzimba said, describing the visit as a milestone that will further cement the growing strategic alliance.

Strategic Diplomatic Engagements

Relations between Zimbabwe and Belarus have reached what the ambassador termed “strategic heights,” particularly following recent reciprocal visits by the two heads of state. President Mnangagwa visited Minsk in 2019, while Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a landmark state visit to Zimbabwe in early 2023.

“Plans for the President’s return visit to Belarus are at a very advanced stage, and expectations are very high,” said Mudzimba. “Exchanges at this level not only reinforce diplomatic goodwill but also drive the identification of new vectors for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Trade and Economic Outlook

Although current trade volumes between the two countries remain modest, Ambassador Mudzimba expressed optimism about scaling up economic cooperation.

“Exports from Zimbabwe to Belarus have been relatively low and inconsistent, creating a trade imbalance in favour of Belarus. We must now focus on enhancing the competitiveness of Zimbabwean exports,” he noted.

Key areas of trade expansion include Zimbabwe exporting tobacco, cotton, and minerals, while Belarus continues supplying agricultural machinery, industrial equipment, and potash fertilisers.

In March 2022, Zimbabwe and Belarus signed a $16 million agreement for firefighting equipment. So far, 114 fire engines have been delivered and distributed across all ten provinces in Zimbabwe. The two nations are also in advanced talks for local production of buses through AVM Africa, with production expected to begin by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, Belarus has agreed to establish tractor manufacturing in Zimbabwe as part of its contribution to the country’s farm mechanisation drive.

Agricultural Mechanisation in Full Swing

Ambassador Mudzimba confirmed Belarus’s instrumental role in Zimbabwe’s ongoing mechanisation programme. Phases I and II saw the delivery of 1,767 tractors and 76 combine harvesters. Phase III, now underway, is expected to deliver an additional 3,161 tractors and 80 combine harvesters.

“This programme has been transformative for our agricultural sector and is a testament to the practical cooperation between our two nations,” he said.

High-Level Bilateral Talks on the Horizon

A second meeting of the Belarus-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) is scheduled to take place soon in Harare. The first session, held in February 2024, involved officials from both governments across sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, and industry.

“The forthcoming session will conduct a Mid-Term Review of existing agreements and explore new proposals. Over ten Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed during the high-level visit,” Ambassador Mudzimba revealed.

With momentum building around bilateral engagements and concrete projects taking shape, Zimbabwe and Belarus appear committed to transforming decades of diplomatic goodwill into practical, results-driven cooperation.

