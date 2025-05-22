Zimbabwe excluded from €500 million EU aid package

Spread the love

Zimbabwe has been excluded from a new €500 million aid package from the European Union (EU) to Africa, following the recent enactment of the controversial Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Act by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The legislation, signed into law last month, has drawn sharp criticism from civil society and the international community, who argue that it imposes severe restrictions on non-governmental organisations (NGOs), potentially undermining human rights advocacy and social justice work in the country.

Ahead of the EU-African Union (AU) Ministerial Meeting that began today in Brussels, a European Commission spokesperson confirmed to NewsDay that Zimbabwe would not benefit from the bloc’s humanitarian assistance programme this year.

“For Africa, an initial total of €500 million will support vulnerable people across the continent,” the spokesperson said, noting that the aid would prioritise conflict-affected and high-need regions such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudan.

According to the EU, €160 million of the package has already been earmarked for humanitarian assistance in Sudan, with additional funds directed to neighbouring countries like Chad, which is hosting large numbers of Sudanese refugees. The aid will be channelled through United Nations agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and approved NGOs.

While Zimbabwe will not receive humanitarian funding, the EU has signalled its willingness to maintain economic and trade ties with the country.

Speaking at the inaugural EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum in Harare, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to building sustainable trade partnerships with Zimbabwe.

“Our main goal with this platform is to elevate our trade relationship and, for the first time, bring EU firms to Zimbabwean shores to strengthen our relationships,” von Kirchmann said.

The business forum, which focuses on key sectors such as horticulture, mining, and renewable energy, is part of broader efforts to boost trade volumes between Zimbabwe and the EU, which currently exceed US$1 billion.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary Albert Chimbindi welcomed the engagement, describing it as a turning point in bilateral economic relations: “We are poised for a new era of trade partnership.”

Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) chief executive officer Tafadzwa Chinamo said the presence of European investors at the forum was a strong vote of confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic potential.

“The EU firms were able to see first-hand opportunities in all sectors of the Zimbabwean economy and we’re glad they managed to see for themselves what Zimbabwe has to offer,” Chinamo said.

Despite positive developments in the trade arena, the government’s regulatory stance toward NGOs remains a major sticking point in its relations with the EU. The PVO Amendment Act, which grants authorities sweeping powers to regulate, suspend or ban civil society organisations, has raised fears of further democratic backsliding ahead of the next electoral cycle.

