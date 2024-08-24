Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics — says Chamisa

Spread the love

HARARE – The beleaguered former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has called for a shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, advocating for what he describes as “alternative politics” rather than traditional opposition strategies.

Chamisa, who has faced increased scrutiny since his departure from CCC earlier this year, expressed his views on social media, stating, “Zimbabwe and politics need new politics, not opposition but alternative politics.” His comments come at a time when the country’s political environment is under intense pressure, particularly following the recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit held in Harare.

The youthful politician has been criticized for his perceived inaction during a period of heightened government crackdowns on political opponents. This criticism intensified after nearly 80 members of his former party, including Senator Jameson Timba, were arrested while attending a private barbecue in Harare and are now held in remand prison.

Chamisa left CCC earlier this year, citing infiltration by Zanu PF elements, and has since kept his supporters in suspense about his future political plans, a strategy he refers to as “strategic ambiguity.” His approach has drawn mixed reactions, with some supporters disappointed by his reliance on Bible verses instead of taking decisive action, such as leading peaceful street protests.

The lawyer-turned-politician’s exit from CCC came after the party’s internal turmoil, sparked by the actions of self-appointed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, who controversially recalled elected party officials. Critics have questioned why Chamisa left the CCC without establishing a clear political alternative.

Amid the criticisms, Chamisa has also addressed allegations of financial mismanagement during his leadership of the CCC. “I’m an open book. I have nothing to hide. I live narrow and straight. I seek peace, not war. I speak love, not hate! The future is happiness,” he asserted.

As Zimbabwe’s political future remains uncertain, Chamisa’s call for a new political approach may signal the beginning of a broader shift in the nation’s opposition landscape.

