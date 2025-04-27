Zimbabwe Dismisses British Lawmaker’s Views Over Detention of Journalist Blessed Mhlanga

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government has brushed off calls from British lawmakers for punitive measures over the continued detention of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, describing the pressure as “emotional overreach” with no bearing on domestic affairs.

The criticism follows remarks by Liberal Democrats peer, Lord Jonny Oates, who urged the United Kingdom to impose diplomatic consequences on Zimbabwe. In response, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said foreign commentary has little influence within Zimbabwe.

“Conversations or emotional overreaches in foreign legislatures count very little here,” Mangwana posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Lord Oates had appealed to the UK government to make it clear that normal diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe would not resume unless fundamental human rights, including media freedoms, were respected. His comments come ahead of a summit scheduled for June in London, where Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, is expected to address delegates.

Oates further encouraged fellow lawmakers attending the event to directly challenge Auxillia Mnangagwa over Mhlanga’s continued detention, as well as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged attempts to extend his term in office.

The criticism has been amplified by Zimbabwean rights activists based in the UK, who are organising protests outside the venue of the First Ladies of African Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) summit.

Blessed Mhlanga has now spent 60 days in pretrial detention following the broadcast of an interview with war veteran Blessed Geza, who called for President Mnangagwa’s immediate removal. Mhlanga faces charges of “transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property.”

Human rights groups have condemned his prolonged detention, describing it as a serious attack on press freedom and a chilling warning to journalists working in Zimbabwe.

Despite mounting international pressure, the Zimbabwean government has remained firm, insisting that Mhlanga’s case is a domestic legal matter.

Source: NewZimbabwe

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...