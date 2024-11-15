Zimbabwe Dismisses Allegations of Interference in Regional Politics

Spread the love

HARARE — The Zimbabwean government has rejected allegations of meddling in the electoral processes of neighbouring countries, labelling them as baseless claims intended to tarnish its reputation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The accusations, which surfaced recently, suggest that the ruling ZANU PF party was involved in influencing Mozambique’s elections. The Southern Africa Human Rights Lawyers group has specifically implicated ZANU PF in an alleged election rigging scheme.

Government’s Response

Responding in a state-owned newspaper, Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, dismissed the claims, describing them as “outrageous” and driven by ulterior motives.

“The fact that [Zimbabwe] sends a few senior officials to the region to share notes with their counterparts as a gesture of solidarity is being deliberately misrepresented,” Mangwana wrote. “These accusations are baseless and lack any iota of truth.”

Mangwana suggested that the allegations were part of a deliberate agenda to tarnish President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reputation as SADC Chair.

“The timing of these claims, which surfaced after Zimbabwe assumed the SADC chairmanship, points to a calculated attempt to undermine the president’s standing in the region,” he added.

Allegations of Electoral Interference

Reports claim ZANU PF officials were seen offering support to Botswana’s ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) during its election campaign. Similarly, during Mozambique’s recent elections, allegations surfaced that Zimbabweans residing near the border participated in the voting process to bolster support for the ruling FRELIMO party.

Mangwana dismissed the claims, citing the strong historical and cultural ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

“To accuse Zimbabwe of deploying its citizens to vote in Mozambican elections is unfounded and misconstrues our shared heritage and geographic proximity,” he said. “While Zimbabwe’s constitution does not allow extraterritorial voting, citizens are free to return home to cast their votes.”

Criticism of Media and Opposition

Mangwana also criticised some media organisations for perpetuating the allegations.

“Initially, these accusations did not come from Mozambican election participants but from a Masvingo-based media outlet known for flouting journalistic ethics,” he said.

He accused certain Mozambican political parties of later adopting the claims to justify their poor election performances.

“They know the truth—Zimbabwe neither sent nationals to vote in their elections nor engaged in any form of election rigging,” Mangwana asserted.

Regional Implications

The accusations have sparked debate about Zimbabwe’s role in the region, particularly under President Mnangagwa’s SADC chairmanship. The government maintains that its regional engagements are above board and in the spirit of fostering cooperation and solidarity among member states.

As tensions rise over these allegations, analysts note the importance of transparency and trust in regional relations to maintain stability and mutual respect within SADC.

Source: Newzim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...