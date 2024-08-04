Zimbabwe declaraes readiness to host SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe has finalized preparations for the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit, amidst a contentious crackdown on opposition figures and human rights activists.

Infrastructure development projects, including road rehabilitation and the upgrading of accommodation and conference facilities, are now complete. The first meeting of senior officials leading up to the high-level summit is set to commence on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator for Flagship Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa, confirmed that all necessary roadwork has been finished, with contractors beginning to demobilize their equipment this week. “Zimbabwe is ready! The SADC summit itself has already started with the successful hosting of the industrialisation week, which started last Sunday and is ending today (Friday),” Marawa said.

The government has secured over 20 hotel executive suites to accommodate 15 Heads of State and other high-level officials from SADC, the African Union, and the African Development Bank. Six of the 18 state-of-the-art villas under development in Mt Hampden will be completed this week, with contractors finalizing electrical fittings, water connections, furnishings, and landscaping.

The new Parliament building, set to serve as the main venue, is ready to host the summit, with the senior officials’ meeting scheduled to take place there. Authorities utilized the recent SADC Industrialisation Week as a test run for the facilities.

A new VVIP State Pavilion at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, set to be commissioned by President Mnangagwa, is also complete. “Everything has been done, including furnishing, carpeting, lighting, and ancillary works,” Marawa said.

Marawa detailed the accommodation arrangements, noting that over 20 executive suites across Rainbow Towers, Hyatt Regency, and Monomotapa hotels have been secured. “Rainbow Towers is ready to accommodate them in 11 suites, while Hyatt Regency has seven, and Monomotapa is giving us three,” he added.

The extensive road rehabilitation work has significantly reduced travel time between Harare and Mt Hampden. “Travelling to Mt Hampden from the central business district now takes about 20 minutes, down from no less than an hour,” Marawa reported.

The construction of 12 villas in Mt Hampden is nearing completion, with six already enclosed and internal fittings underway. “We should be able to complete about eight. For the six, we are already putting in the fittings, electricals, water, and furnishings within the actual rooms themselves,” Marawa stated.

Despite the government’s preparations for the summit, the country faces criticism for its ongoing crackdown on opposition members and activists. Prominent activists, including Namatai Kwekweza, have been detained, raising international concerns about human rights violations.

The Senior Officials and Finance Committee meeting will kick off on Thursday at the new Parliament building and end on Wednesday. The Council of Ministers meeting will follow on August 13-14, with the SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Committee and SADC Organ Troika Summit on August 16. The Heads of State and Government Summit will be held on August 17.

Source: Sunday Mail

