MINSK, (BelTA) – On 7 May, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to approve a draft agreement between the governments of Belarus and Zimbabwe to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports and service (official) passports as a basis for negotiations, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall negotiate the draft agreement and sign it if the parties come to terms within the limits of the approved draft.

