Zimbabwe, Belarus Deepen Strategic Partnership, Celebrate Tangible Results

MINSK, (BelTA) – We have achieved significant practical results in cooperation, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he held talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Minsk on 14 May, BelTA has learned.

“Our bilateral cooperation serves as a model for working with African countries. Considering this high standard, we have tried to provide you and all members of your delegation with an extensive program. I am confident that this visit will give a strong impetus to the brotherhood and partnership between the peoples of Belarus and Zimbabwe,” the head of state said. “In recent years, our countries have advanced political relations to a new level, significantly expanded trade and economic interaction and established a solid legal framework for cooperation.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that a lot has been done since the historic highest-level negotiations in Harare in 2023. The countries have set up a joint commission, established direct dialogue between ministries and companies and expanded humanitarian and cultural contacts.

“Together, our countries have achieved tangible practical results,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.