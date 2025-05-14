Zimbabwe, Belarus Deepen Strategic Partnership, Celebrate Tangible Results

MINSK, (BelTA) – We have achieved significant practical results in cooperation, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he held talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Minsk on 14 May, BelTA has learned.
“Our bilateral cooperation serves as a model for working with African countries. Considering this high standard, we have tried to provide you and all members of your delegation with an extensive program. I am confident that this visit will give a strong impetus to the brotherhood and partnership between the peoples of Belarus and Zimbabwe,” the head of state said. “In recent years, our countries have advanced political relations to a new level, significantly expanded trade and economic interaction and established a solid legal framework for cooperation.”
Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that a lot has been done since the historic highest-level negotiations in Harare in 2023. The countries have set up a joint commission, established direct dialogue between ministries and companies and expanded humanitarian and cultural contacts.
“Together, our countries have achieved tangible practical results,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.
One example is the joint program of mechanization of Zimbabwe’s agriculture, which Aleksandr Lukashenko called a true model of honest, open and productive cooperation. Thanks to this program, the wheat harvest in Zimbabwe has already increased more than threefold. Since 2022, Zimbabwe has been fully meeting its domestic wheat needs and has started exporting the surplus to neighboring countries (Mozambique, Botswana).
“We continue to work with a focus on sustaining these harvests and further strengthening food security of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa as a whole. Zimbabwe is a gateway for us to other countries. By this example of our joint work, other countries of the African continent see that there is a real alternative to the exploitation and diktat of the West and transnational corporations,” the Belarusian head of state said.
Belarus is ready to receive more students from Zimbabwe. “More than 60 students from your country are currently enrolled in Belarusian universities majoring in agrarian, medical and technology programs. We are ready to host more, if necessary,” the head of state said.
Aleksandr Lukashenko also noted that the countries have intensified industrial cooperation: “I am confident that the agreements signed in April this year to create a joint bus production facility in Zimbabwe will be successfully implemented.”
The two counties continue to cooperate in mutual food supplies (dry milk, juices, fruits, etc.), healthcare and pharmaceutical deliveries, science and technology.
“We are ready to scale up the accumulated experience. Belarus can become a reliable partner for Zimbabwe in the implementation of modern technologies in waste recycling, digitalization, peaceful use of nuclear energy, and cooperation in space exploration,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.
“Certainly, we also have issues that prevent us from reaching a stable mutual trade of nearly $100 million by 2030 at the pace we would like. We need to tackle these issues. This is why we are conducting these negotiations,” the Belarusian leader summarized.