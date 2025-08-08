Zimbabwe Bans Private Acquisition of State Land to Tackle Corruption and Land Barons

Harare — The Government has imposed a moratorium on private acquisition of State land for commercial or residential purposes, in a decisive move to restore order and curb rampant corruption in Zimbabwe’s land and property sector.

The announcement, made on Tuesday by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, halts all claims by individuals or entities purporting to have “discovered” State land for allocation. Minister Garwe stressed that both Government and local authorities already have full records of State-owned land, warning that unsolicited claims are often a cover for corruption.

“This is a euphemism for corruption and a recipe for dysfunctional settlement,” he said, urging the public to avoid any unsanctioned land dealings.

The ban follows years of land grabs orchestrated by land barons working with corrupt council officials, often targeting wetlands, school sites, and other land reserved for public amenities. These activities have sparked violent clashes, widespread demolitions, and environmental damage in urban areas.

Minister Garwe warned that Government and council employees found aiding illegal acquisitions will face disciplinary action. His message aligns with repeated calls by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for zero tolerance towards corruption, with the President vowing that offenders will “face the full wrath of the law.”

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are expected to intensify vigilance following the directive, targeting illicit land allocations before they escalate.

Experts warn that unplanned settlements — common in countries where land policy has been poorly enforced — lead to long-term crises such as poor infrastructure, inadequate service delivery, and irreversible environmental degradation.

Minister Garwe called on citizens to play a role in safeguarding State land by reporting suspicious allocations and corrupt practices. “The public should report to the Ministry all corrupt Government and council officials who encourage land invasions,” he urged.

The moratorium forms part of a broader strategy to align land allocation with the Urban State Land Management Policy, ensuring transparent, lawful processes that prioritise national development.

By dismantling the influence of land barons and enforcing proper urban planning, the initiative supports President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which positions land as a cornerstone for economic growth and aims to elevate Zimbabwe to an upper-middle-income economy.

Officials say the ultimate goal is to create a land management system built on accountability, equity, and sustainability — securing a future of orderly progress and shared prosperity for all citizens. – Herald