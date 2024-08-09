Zimbabwe Assumes Chairmanship of SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials

Spread the love

On August 8, 2024, Zimbabwe officially took over the Chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Standing Committee of Senior Officials from Angola.

This transition marks the beginning of the formal handover of the SADC Chairmanship from Angola to Zimbabwe, set to be completed during the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government on August 17, 2024.

During the opening ceremony of the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials, Ambassador Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, Permanent Secretary in Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, assumed the role of Chairperson. In his acceptance speech, Ambassador Chimbindi reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to collaborating with all SADC Member States in achieving the goals outlined in the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030.

Ambassador Chimbindi emphasized the importance of enhancing trade facilitation to boost intra-regional trade and investment. He pointed to key instruments like the SADC Protocol on Trade, the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as opportunities to promote industrialization, improve competitiveness, create decent jobs, and alleviate poverty across the SADC region.

The 44th SADC Summit theme, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC,” was highlighted by Ambassador Chimbindi as a crucial moment for the region to recalibrate its collective approach to economic growth and development.

Outgoing Chairperson, Ambassador Dr. Nazaré José Salvador, reflected on the achievements under the theme of the 43rd SADC Summit, “Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region,” adopted in August 2023 in Luanda, Angola. He lauded the SADC Youth Forum held on July 3, 2024, in Angola, which provided a platform for young entrepreneurs and leaders to engage in discussions on youth empowerment and participation in regional development.

Ambassador Dr. Salvador also underscored the need to expedite the operationalization of the Regional Development Fund, a financing mechanism aimed at supporting SADC’s economic development. He called for swift action in establishing the University of Transformation, an institution designed to equip the region with the necessary skills to advance its industrialization agenda.

In his final address as Chairperson, Ambassador Dr. Salvador expressed gratitude to the Committee members for their collective efforts in addressing regional challenges, such as the humanitarian crisis caused by the El Niño-induced drought and floods. He highlighted the launch of the Regional Humanitarian Appeal of $5.5 billion on March 20, 2024, as a significant response to support Member States affected by these natural disasters.

The meeting of the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials precedes the Council of Ministers and Summit of Heads of State and Government meetings, scheduled for August 13-14, 2024, and August 17, 2024, respectively.

The SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials serves as a technical advisory body to the Council of Ministers, comprising Permanent Secretaries or equivalent officials from each Member State, typically from Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Planning, or Finance.

