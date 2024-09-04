Zimbabwe and China Sign New Partnership Agreements

Spread the love

BEIJING – Zimbabwe and China have reaffirmed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, solidifying their relationship by signing 17 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure development, and mining.

The agreements were formalized during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, where Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and China’s President Xi Jinping committed to enhancing trade and cooperation for mutual benefit.

During his State Visit to China, which included stops in three provinces before concluding in Beijing, President Mnangagwa described the visit as both insightful and inspiring. Reflecting on his experiences, he mentioned his visit to the Chairman Mao Museum and village in Shaoshan city, noting the influence of Mao Zedong on Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. He also recalled his military training at Nanjing Army Command College over 60 years ago, describing his return as a “homecoming.”

China, now the world’s second-largest economy and a leader in technological innovation, has made significant strides under President Xi’s leadership. President Mnangagwa praised China’s progress, particularly in high-tech industries, highlighting companies like Build Your Dream (BYD) and Huawei as examples of how China is contributing to global development through innovation.

President Xi Jinping, in his remarks, reiterated China’s commitment to working with Zimbabwe, emphasizing their shared vision for a just and equitable world order. He noted that the relationship between the two countries has deepened over the years, with China standing ready to continue supporting Zimbabwe’s development.

The 17 agreements signed between the two nations cover a wide range of areas, reflecting the depth of their cooperation. Key agreements include the Establishment of the Investment and Cooperation Working Group, a Cooperation Plan on Synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, and an MoU on Joint Promotion of Cooperation in the Mining Industry. The countries also signed a Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, as well as MoUs on media exchange, economic development, and agricultural projects.

President Mnangagwa also held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where he expressed admiration for the innovations and developments he witnessed during his visit to Chinese cities like Shenzhen and Nanjing. He reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to strengthening both party-to-party and government-to-government relations with China, recognizing the significant impact of Chinese investment in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure and economy.

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabwe has seen a substantial increase in trade with China, with Chinese private sector investments growing from US$445.9 million in 2019 to US$3.4 billion in 2023. Major projects funded by China include the US$1.5 billion Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project, as well as significant investments in mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

China’s support has positioned it as Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friend,” with bilateral ties yielding numerous benefits, including concessional funding for major infrastructure projects such as the Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8, the Kariba South Hydro Power Station, and the expansion of Robert Mugabe International Airport.

This visit and the agreements signed mark a new chapter in the strategic partnership between Zimbabwe and China, with both nations committed to working together to achieve shared goals and foster development across various sectors.

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...