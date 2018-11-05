Zimbabwe Already Mortgaged To Sakunda Holdings: George Charamba

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said the country had no option but enter into an agreement with Sakunda Holdings for the later to supply 100 million litres of fuel to be paid for after 12 months.

Government reportedly began negotiations with Sakunda so that it will eventually provide 1,8 billion litres of fuel over an 18 month period. Charamba said

We are already mortgaged and if it was not Sakunda, it was going to be another company. As long as you are not an oil-producing country you are already mortgaged anyway and what is the point? Don’t get caught up with the politics that who are you indebted to because that is a foolish argument. The point is you cannot avoid being indebted because you don’t have the product. What we have is a line of credit and Zimbabwe has been for a long time on a cash budget and very few friends will be able to give you a line of credit as has happened with Sakunda. We must say Hallelujah, fuel is an unavoidable expenditure.

More: The Standard