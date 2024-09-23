Zim Prioritises Belarus in Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Spread the love

MINSK, – Zimbabwe is one of the priority countries in Africa for Belarus, Head of the Belarus President Administration Dmitry Krutoi said as he met with Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet of Zimbabwe Martin Rushwaya on 23 September, BelTA has learned.

Dmitry Krutoi first asked about the situation with severe drought in Zimbabwe. Martin Rushwaya expressed gratitude to Belarus for the humanitarian aid. “We are grateful. The president [of Zimbabwe] highly appreciated this gesture from Belarus. We are very grateful,” he said.

Speaking about the development of cooperation between the two countries, the head of the Belarus President Administration said: “Zimbabwe is one of the priority countries for us not only in Africa but also across the globe.” According to him, the relations between the two countries are based on the friendly relations between the two heads of state that set the tone for the entire bilateral cooperation. In recent years there has been a high intensity of meetings and exchanges of high-level visits. For instance, this year the wife of the president of Zimbabwe has visited Belarus for the second time together with a delegation of businesswomen, which was followed by a return visit of Belarusian businesswomen. The opening of embassies and the appointment of ambassadors has given a significant impetus in bilateral cooperation. “I think Mr. Mudzimba has already realized that we need to work much more actively,” Dmitry Krutoi addressed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Belarus Ignatius Graham Mudzimba, who was present at the meeting. The ambassador responded affirmatively.

The possibility of organizing a visit of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Belarus in spring-summer 2025 was discussed during the meeting. There are also plans for a Belarusian government delegation to visit Zimbabwe and the neighbouring Mozambique.

Dmitry Krutoi emphasized the task set by the leaders of the two countries to significantly increase trade from the current $30-40 million to $100 million. He added that Belarus had raised the level of the official responsible for the development of relations with Zimbabwe up to deputy prime minister in charge of industry and energy. There is also a joint commission for cooperation and a roadmap signed for 2023-2025.

The parties continue joint work to upgrade Zimbabwe’s agriculture. Belarus has already supplied more than 2,000 units of agricultural machinery to the country, which has helped the country significantly increase crop yields and, in fact, ensure Zimbabwe’s independence from grain import for the first time.

“The supply of harvesters and tractors to your market will be continued,” Dmitry Krutoi said. “According to the agreement of the leaders of the two countries, we should go further and jointly build grain storage facilities, taking into account the increase in harvest volumes.”



During the current visit the Zimbabwean delegation is scheduled to visit a number of major industrial companies. “There are agreements on haul trucks, buses, forestry machinery, fire fighting equipment. Belarus is committed to fulfill these agreements in full,” the head of the Belarus President Administration said.

According to him, there are also new models that Belarus is ready to offer: “We consider Zimbabwe as a showcase of Belarusian machinery in Africa. The most modern models and technical solutions will be delivered to your market. According to our presidents, we need to make it a comprehensive story – we need not only to supply products, but also to provide a full range of services.”

“Our president believes that in Zimbabwe we should show an example of the arrival of Belarusian technologies and the modernization of your country,” Dmitry Krutoi said. According to him, in addition to direct trade, the investment channel should also be involved. “Joint projects, including those related to the development of natural resources, could also be part of our program, and we are ready for such work,” the head of the Belarus President Administration said.

Further plans of the two countries include the development of the legal framework, including possible facilitation of visa requirements and agreements to promote cooperation in education and customs.

In turn, Martin Rushwaya thanked Belarus for the warm welcome and confirmed the plans of the president of Zimbabwe to visit Minsk in 2025. He also supported Belarus’ initiative to organize a trilateral meeting of representatives of Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Belarus.



“We have very warm relations with Mozambique and we will fully cooperate, including in organizing the tripartite meeting,” the chief secretary to the president and cabinet of Zimbabwe said. He also emphasized that he appreciated Belarus’ contribution to his country’s food security.

“Thanks to the agricultural products and machinery that were supplied from Belarus to Zimbabwe, we have been able to cover Zimbabwe’s needs in terms of grain and almost in terms of wheat (although the drought has made adjustments). This is an invaluable contribution,” he said. Deliveries of Belarusian equipment will continue. High-level officials of both countries should work to ensure that all the tasks set by the leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe are implemented.

Source: BelTA

