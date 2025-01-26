Zim Govt Reacts to US Aid Freeze, Impact on Local NGOs

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana, has expressed concern over the US government’s recent decision to halt spending on most existing foreign aid grants for a 90-day period.

This freeze, which was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, is expected to significantly affect the operations of local non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The order, which applies to most foreign assistance awards, also includes a temporary stop on military aid to Ukraine, as reported by Politico. The guidance issued by the US Department of State requires diplomatic and consular staff to implement “stop-work orders” on the majority of existing foreign assistance programs, effective immediately.

While the freeze applies to several foreign aid programs, there are exceptions, including continued foreign military financing for Egypt and Israel. However, key allies such as Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan appear to be impacted by the pause in funding.

The document provided by the Department of State leaves room for interpretation and outlines that decisions on whether to continue, modify, or terminate programs will be made after a review by the US Secretary of State.

Commenting on the development, Mangwana pointed out the challenges it may pose to Zimbabwean NGOs that rely on foreign aid. He stressed the importance of foreign assistance in the country’s socio-economic development, particularly in the fields of health, education, and humanitarian support.

As the freeze looms, local organizations are bracing for disruptions in their operations, with uncertainty surrounding the future of their funding sources. The pause on foreign aid could lead to a delay in ongoing projects and potentially stall efforts aimed at addressing critical issues in Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

The US government’s decision to pause aid to these countries and regions is expected to have far-reaching implications, and Zimbabwe’s NGOs are keenly watching how this will unfold in the coming weeks.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...