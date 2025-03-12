Zim govt orders immediate removal of vendors from city centres

Spread the love

GOVERNMENT has directed all local authorities to clear illegal vending sites within 48 hours as part of a nationwide crackdown against unregulated trading activities citing serious public health, security, and economic concerns.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, announced the drastic move during a press briefing in Harare on Wednesday evening where he emphasized the need to restore order in cities and towns across the country.

He said Government was seriously concerned about the proliferation of illegal vendors, particularly the rise of night trading, which has created significant health and security challenges.

To address this, Government has directed local authorities to remove vendors from undesignated points within 48 hours.

The operation will be supported by law enforcement agencies, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other security units, to ensure compliance and maintain order.

“Local authorities must enforce regulations requiring all informal traders to hold valid licenses and operate only in designated areas equipped with adequate sanitary facilities,” said the Minister.

“Government remains committed to fostering a safe, clean, and orderly environment for all citizens.”

He stated that the mushrooming of unregulated marketplaces disrupts the operations of legal, registered, and law-abiding traders, leading to unfair competition and potential financial losses.

Moreover, illegal vending has also been linked to unsanitary conditions, as vendors often operate in areas without access to potable water or ablution facilities.

“This has raised the risk of disease outbreaks, including typhoid, dysentery, and cholera. The accumulation of waste from these vendors has rendered some roads, sanitary lanes, and sidewalks impassable, exacerbating public health risks,” Minister Garwe said.

He said the situation has been further complicated by vendors blocking drainage systems with their wares, leading to flooding during the rainy season.

“When it rains, our roads become flooded because the drains are blocked. This is creating serious problems for our infrastructure,” said Minister Garwe.

He said in addition to health concerns, illegal vending has become a haven for criminal activities such as theft, robbery, and drug dealing.

“The lack of regulation and oversight in these areas allow criminal elements to exploit the situation, destabilizing communities and eroding public trust in law enforcement agencies,” said Minister Garwe.

