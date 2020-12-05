ZESA Chief Sydney Gata Survives Assassination Attempt – Report

ZESA CEO Sydney Gata this afternoon reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Harare. According to ZimLive gunmen shot at Gata’s vehicle along Airport Road this afternoon:

#BREAKING ZESA CEO Sydney Gata has survived an apparent assassination attempt after gunmen shot at his vehicle on Airport Road in Harare, according to law enforcement sources

Full details of what transpired are still sketchy, we will update this article if new details emerge.

Gata made headlines a few months ago after he suspended the entire ZESA board, he was after that suspended by President Mnangagwa only for him to be reinstated 4 weeks after he was suspended.

Source: ZimLive Twitter