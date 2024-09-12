ZEC Tender Invoices Inflated by 30,000% in Corruption Scandal

Spread the love

HARARE – A shocking investigation has uncovered massive profiteering and corruption in a US$100 million electoral supplies deal between the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and South African company, Ren-Form CC, involving inflated invoices by up to 30,000%.

According to an analysis of documents, invoices, and payment vouchers, ZEC’s formal election procurement process was compromised by business mogul Wicknell Chivayo and his associates. The investigation reveals that Chivayo worked with Ren-Form and other key players to manipulate the tender process. Chivayo is known for previous scandals involving government contracts.

The investigation, spearheaded by NewsHawks, further implicates several high-profile officials, including Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, ZEC Director-General Utoile Silaigwana, and Logistics Chief Jasper Mangwana. Chivayo, with ties to prominent individuals like gold baron Scott Sakupwanya, facilitated the deal through connections with Better Brands Security, a Zimbabwean company involved in the transaction.

Key findings from the investigation, which was supported by the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ), show that inflated invoices were presented for various goods and services. A notable example is an HP ProLiant server, which had a listed price of US$1,264,865 in the tender documents — significantly higher than the retail price of US$4,213.

Invoices for other items, including USB devices, Microsoft servers, and LTE wireless SIM cards, were also inflated. For instance, an invoice for a Microsoft Server 2019 was charged at US$176,469, while the standard price is around US$754. Another outrageous example was a USB device, which was billed at US$74,216, compared to the actual retail price of less than US$50.

The inflation of prices raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and possible misappropriation of public funds, especially as ZEC prepares for upcoming national elections. Ren-Form and its partners were tasked with supplying voter registration kits, biometric materials, and other essential election equipment. A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed in February 2023 between Ren-Form and ZEC facilitated this supply, but now the entire process is under scrutiny due to these findings.

Chivayo and his associates, including business partners Moses Mpofu and Scott Sakupwanya, allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from this scheme, with the cooperation of various ZEC officials. This scandal adds to concerns about corruption and the misuse of state resources in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

The report is likely to raise further questions about the integrity of ZEC’s operations and the broader issue of public procurement in Zimbabwe, especially as the country heads toward its 2023 general elections.

