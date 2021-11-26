ZEC says has enough funding to hold by elections

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has received enough funding for by-elections and the delimitation exercise.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission continues to engage stakeholders regarding electoral processes and the latest engagement is with members of the civil society.

ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba says the civil society has been misleading citizens over the holding of by-elections.

“Stop calling for ZEC to hold elections, let’s wait for proclamation of by-elections dates and we will hold elections when dates are available,” she said.

Justice Chigumba appealed to citizens who have lost their relatives to come forward such that those names are removed from the voters roll.

“The issue of ghost voters has been misunderstood over the years, monthly registrar sends us a list of deceased voters, members of the public must come forward and tell us the death of their relatives, thats the only way we can remove deceased voters from voters roll,” she said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has expressed its readiness to hold by-elections under the Covid-19 policy.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday allocated the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZWL$11.6 billion in a move aimed at enabling the independent commission to undertake its Constitutional mandate. – ZBC

