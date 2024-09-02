ZEC Chairperson Justice Chigumba Escapes Injury in Highway Accident

Spread the love

HARARE – The chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba narrowly avoided serious injury in a road accident on Sunday, September 2nd.

The incident occurred on the Chirundu-Harare highway as she was returning from Chinhoyi.

According to Ndavaningi Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, a haulage tanker collided with three vehicles, one of which was carrying Justice Chigumba. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, and Justice Chigumba was unharmed.

Mangwana confirmed the news on social media, stating, “Yesterday, ZEC Chairperson, Justice Chigumba was involved in an accident on her way from Chinhoyi when a haulage tanker crashed into three vehicles including hers. There were no fatalities from the accident, and Justice Chigumba was not injured.”

