ZBC CEO suspended over sleaze and poor management

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the state broadcaster, has taken action by suspending its Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru, amidst allegations of financial mismanagement and poor corporate governance practices.

Chikunguru’s appointment, reportedly facilitated by the former Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, has come under scrutiny for its procedural irregularities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ZBC board announced Chikunguru’s suspension following heightened tensions between her and the newly-appointed board chairperson, Halliet Rushwaya, who is said to be a relative of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The statement from the board reads, “The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect. The reasons for Ms. Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially communicated to her but are not being disclosed publicly at this time.”

During Chikunguru’s suspension, the corporation’s finance director, Assael Machakata, will serve as the acting CEO.

Chikunguru has been recently been on forensic investigation amid allegations of financial mismanagement and poor corporate governance practices at the captured state-owned broadcaster.

ZBC is a public broadcaster, but operates like a Zanu PF propaganda mouthpiece.

This comes as Chikunguru is reeling from internal complaints that she placed an advertorial in a local daily yesterday for US$600 without approval.

ZBC insiders say she did not follow laid down advertising requisition and invoicing procedures, while her statement was not cleared by the board.

As a result, ZBC wants her to pay for the advertorial run by the local daily from her own pocket.

The advertorial, regarding “ongoing unsubstantiated media reports”, dealt with a number of issues, including how the Dr Josaya Tayi-led board was removed last week. She says it was not fired, but its term had expired in August 2023, before it was extended to December 2023, paving way for the appointment of a new one in January 2024.

She says the Tayi-led board was not incompetent as widely reported, but was battling with bad legacy issues, particularly corporate governance failures and abuses between 2015 and 2018.

The advertorial addresses a number of media stories written about ZBC of late.

Besides, the statement updates the public on the suspension of ZBC Morning Live Show co-presenters Farai Juliet Magada and Victoria Manase for recycling an old myth and lie that 19th century Ndebele Nation King Lobengula Khumalo sold the country for sugar to imperial Britain when he fought invading colonial forces in well-documented and historic battles more than anyone else at the time. Lobengula was the only one with an organised and standing regular army with regiments across the territory he ruled.

Chikunguru says the presenters have now apologised to ZBC and the public for peddling the fiction on national television.

Thus, disciplinary proceedings against them are underway, she adds.

There are also internal tensions that her employment in 2021 was unprocedural.

Chikunguru became ZBC chief except in June 2021, replacing Helliate Rushwaya who took charge in an acting capacity for over a year, while she was also still a board member – a conflict of interest.

Rushwaya was recently appointed with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s approval as the new ZBC board

chair in a merry-go-round of nepotistic appointments.

She is Mnangagwa’s niece and is also related to Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the Presidentand Cabinet.

Chikunguru was reportedly placed in charge on ZBC by former Information minister Monica Mnangagwa and now she is under pressure from the new Information ministry team to shape up or ship out.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...