ZBC, Blarus broadcasters sign memorandum of cooperation

Spread the love

MINSK, (BelTA) – The Belarusian news agency BelTA and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The parties shall exchange best practices among journalists, photographers and other specialists. The document will also make it possible to promptly and regularly share information about events in Belarus and Zimbabwe in English.The news organizations shall exchange not only text materials but also photo and video content.

The memorandum was signed by BelTA Deputy Director General Nikolai Tsegalko and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere on the part of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Company.

The memorandum comes into force upon its signing.

Like this: Like Loading...