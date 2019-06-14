Zanu PF’s US-based apologist Coltran Chimurenga to be buried in Zimbabwe

The late Secretary General of the December 12 Movement, based in the United States of America (USA), Coltran Chimurenga, who passed away a month ago has been offered a state-assisted burial.

His body arrived yesterday evening and was received by the Zanu PF party officials at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

His two sons, Camilo and Amilcar Chimurenga expressed gratitude to have their father buried in Zimbabwe as per his wish.

The late Chimurenga was described as a person who would defend Zimbabwe against all forms of attacks. This was revealed by Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who said that he used to work with Chimurenga very closely when the former was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Nations and the United Kingdom.

Viola Plummer, the chairperson of the December 12 Movement revealed that together with the late Chimurenga, the movement has attended a lot of conferences in Zimbabwe to support the liberation movement party, Zanu PF.

Chimurenga was commonly known for standing against sanctions which Western countries including the USA and the UK imposed on Zimbabwe.

May His Dear Soul Rest In Eternal Peace!

More: ZBC News Online