Zanu-PF Warns Western Nations Against Interference as SADC Summit Approaches

HARARE – As the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State Summit draws near, Zanu-PF Secretary of Information, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has issued a strong warning to Western nations, urging them to steer clear of interfering in Zimbabwe’s internal politics.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Mutsvangwa condemned ongoing efforts by Western countries to influence Zimbabwe’s political landscape, declaring that such attempts have consistently failed in the past.

Mutsvangwa’s comments come at a time of heightened security in Harare, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is poised to take over the chairmanship of SADC. Authorities have issued stern warnings against any actions that could disrupt the summit, promising a firm response to potential disturbances.

In recent months, nearly 100 activists and human rights defenders have been arrested, with some accused of planning protests allegedly backed by foreign entities. The crackdowns have drawn criticism from the US and UK embassies, as well as human rights organizations, who have condemned the Zimbabwean government’s suppression of dissent.

Defending Zimbabwe’s political stability, Mutsvangwa criticized past efforts by Western nations and their regional allies to undermine Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, particularly through attempts to reverse the country’s land reform policies. He argued that these actions were part of a broader strategy to isolate Zimbabwe from SADC.

Mutsvangwa concluded by asserting Zimbabwe’s right to lead SADC without question, warning that any attempts by Western powers to incite instability could provoke a strong response from Zimbabwean youth. He advised Western nations to refrain from provoking unrest and to allow Zimbabwe to manage its own affairs.

Source: NewZimbabwe

