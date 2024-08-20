Zanu-PF to Facilitate Release of Over 100 Political Prisoners, Claims Spokesperson

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has announced that his party plans to secure the release of over 100 political prisoners who were detained in the lead-up to and during the 44th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), now that the regional meeting has concluded.

In a press briefing on Monday, Mutsvangwa stated that the prisoners, many of whom are affiliated with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), will soon be freed. He attributed their planned protests, which were suppressed by law enforcement, as a key reason for their release.

“We will reward their failure to disrupt the SADC summit with freedom. Now that the event is over, we will work with the Minister of Home Affairs, Cde Kazembe Kazembe, and the justice system to ensure their imminent release,” Mutsvangwa said.

He expressed gratitude towards the security forces for their role in preventing the protests from overshadowing the SADC summit. “We appreciate the efforts made to maintain order and silence those who sought to exploit the event for their own agenda,” he added.

The political prisoners include over 100 activists and CCC politician James Timba, who have been detained on charges of disorderly conduct and participating in an unlawful gathering. The State alleges that on June 16, police responded to reports of an unsanctioned gathering at Timba’s residence on Downie Road in Strathaven, Harare.

Mutsvangwa’s comments come amidst ongoing tensions and scrutiny surrounding the treatment of opposition figures in Zimbabwe.

