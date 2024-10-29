Zanu PF to Convene Extra-Ordinary Politburo Session Amid Rising Party Tensions

Spread the love

HARARE– Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party is set to hold an extraordinary Politburo session on Wednesday, October 30, in an attempt to address intensifying internal divisions and strategic issues following the recent annual party conference.

The meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, comes amid a growing rift within the party’s senior leadership, as factional disputes and dissatisfaction with party direction continue to deepen.

The announcement was made in a late-night statement by Zanu PF’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa. He indicated that the extraordinary session was called by Secretary General Obert Mpofu, a move signalling an urgent response to address “key emerging matters” impacting party stability and direction.

“The Secretary General of Zanu PF, Obert Mpofu, would like to advise all members that there is an extraordinary session of the Politburo tomorrow, October 30, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Zanu PF Headquarters,” read the statement.

This rare extra-ordinary meeting comes on the heels of the party’s recently concluded annual conference, where factional disputes reportedly overshadowed discussions on party policies and the government’s socio-economic agenda. Analysts believe the heightened factionalism, primarily between groups loyal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and those aligning with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has intensified following the conference, which saw pointed disagreements over key party policies, succession concerns, and the influence of certain veteran politicians.

A source within the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the meeting will focus on addressing factionalism, but other critical issues are expected to be on the agenda. Among them is the growing concern over policy direction amid Zimbabwe’s economic difficulties, which continue to exert pressure on the government. “The party needs to resolve the internal tensions if it is to address the national issues effectively,” the source noted.

The conference reportedly ended with a noticeable lack of consensus on several major policy proposals, including economic recovery strategies and foreign policy direction. Furthermore, there is speculation that key members of the party’s Council of Elders have been under scrutiny, with some senior members believed to be working to consolidate power independently of the current leadership.

Political analyst Dr. Tapiwa Mukwena noted that Zanu PF’s infighting has reached a critical stage where it may affect the party’s stability and, consequently, the country’s governance. “The extra-ordinary session signals the gravity of the situation. For a party that traditionally keeps its internal matters behind closed doors, calling such a meeting openly indicates the need to mitigate fallout that threatens to undermine their cohesion ahead of future elections,” Mukwena said.

With the extra-ordinary Politburo session scheduled to take place against this volatile backdrop, all eyes will be on Zanu PF’s leadership as they attempt to realign priorities and assert unity. The decisions made in Wednesday’s meeting could shape the ruling party’s approach to governance, its future leadership structure, and its stability leading up to the next electoral cycle.

The outcome of this high-stakes meeting will likely impact Zimbabwe’s political landscape and could indicate how Zanu PF intends to handle internal dissent amid escalating pressures from economic challenges and opposition voices seeking reform.

