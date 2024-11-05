Zanu PF tells ‘doddering enchor’ Sophie Mokoena to ‘go and hang’

Spread the love

Harare – Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party has fiercely rejected claims that it played a role in the recent election loss of Botswana’s former ruling party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

In a fiery response, Zanu PF’s Director of Information, Farai Marapira, told Sophie Mokoena, Foreign Editor of SABC News, to “go and hang,” following her suggestion that Zanu PF had ties to the BDP’s defeat.

The accusation, which alluded to Zanu PF’s supposed influence in Botswana’s internal politics and its close ties with the BDP, did not sit well with Marapira, who emphasized that Zanu PF had no need to involve itself in the political affairs of neighbouring countries. He dismissed the notion that the party engages in intimidation tactics to retain power, asserting instead that Zanu PF’s strength lies in its ability to deliver results for the Zimbabwean people.

“The reality is, we do not need to intimidate anyone; we simply need to deliver,” Marapira stated. He emphasized that Zanu PF’s relationship with Botswana would remain respectful, regardless of who holds power in Gaborone. “Our best friends are the people of Botswana, and if they have chosen someone to lead them, we will work with that person in the interests of both Zimbabwe and Botswana,” he added, addressing how Zanu PF envisions its future collaboration with Botswana’s new government under the former opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Zanu PF’s Stance on Regional Politics and Diplomacy

Marapira’s remarks come in the wake of claims that Zimbabwe’s ruling party wields undue influence over regional politics, a notion he firmly refuted. Marapira stated that Zanu PF respects the sovereignty of neighbouring countries, including Botswana, and remains focused on strengthening diplomatic ties with whomever the citizens of Botswana elect to office. According to Marapira, Zanu PF’s main priority is enhancing collaboration across Southern Africa, with particular attention to economic and security cooperation.

Zanu PF’s message also hints at the party’s commitment to building constructive relationships with Southern African Development Community (SADC) neighbours, including Botswana, irrespective of the prevailing political landscape. Marapira reiterated that Zimbabwe has consistently supported a non-interventionist stance in the internal affairs of other states, framing recent allegations as baseless and damaging to the spirit of regional unity.

A Response to Intimidation Allegations

Marapira’s comments also addressed criticism that Zanu PF employs intimidation tactics to maintain political control, a claim commonly levelled against the party by opposition figures and international critics. Zanu PF, he argued, relies on the strength of its delivery and responsiveness to citizens’ needs rather than coercive strategies. This rebuttal appears aimed at bolstering the party’s reputation amid mounting pressure over governance practices and electoral conduct.

Mokoena’s claims, however, underscore lingering concerns in the region about political interference and the influence of ruling parties on neighbouring states’ political outcomes. With the recent political shift in Botswana, some analysts speculate that Southern African politics may experience ripple effects as parties historically linked to liberation movements face growing pressure from emerging opposition parties.

Strengthening Ties With Botswana’s New Government

As Botswana transitions to a government led by the UDC, Zanu PF appears committed to fostering strong diplomatic and economic relations with its northern neighbour. Marapira affirmed Zanu PF’s readiness to engage constructively with Botswana’s new leadership, prioritising mutual benefits in trade, security, and regional stability.

Zanu PF’s response reflects an intent to move past electoral controversies and refocus on collaborative goals within the Southern African community. The party’s assurance that it will respect Botswana’s democratic choice could signal a more open and cooperative era in regional relations, even amid the changing political dynamics within SADC countries.

