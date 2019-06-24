ZANU PF suspends Obert Mpofu

ZANU PF Youth League has announced that Obert Mpofu has been suspended from the party and will not be allowed to enter party offices until he clears his name on corruption allegations.

In a highly charged up press conference held at ZANU PF HQ on Monday ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu named the following individuals as corrupt people in the country.

John Mangudya

Wicknel Chivayo

Mlungisi Moyo

Elizabeth Mutsvangwa

Henrietta Rushywa

Nevile Mutsvangwa

Prisca Mupfumira

Obert Mpofu

Joram Gumbo

Jacob Mudenda

Tongayi Muzenda

Lipson Mhonda

Dr Shar

Tafadzwa Musarara

Matutu said those who are ZANU PF office bearers must not go to party offices until they have cleared their names. The youth league said it is ready to go to court to provide evidence.

