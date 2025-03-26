ZANU PF Succession Battles: Cde Blessed ‘Bombshell’ Geza Announces 20:30 SONA

Spread the love

Amidst these growing tensions, controversial political activist Blessed “Bombshell” Geza has announced a special message scheduled for 20:30 tonight on YouTube, sparking further curiosity and uncertainty.

Geza, known for his outspoken views on Zimbabwean politics, has been a controversial figure, often using social media to air unfiltered opinions about the country’s leadership and governance. While it remains unclear what his special message will focus on, speculation is rife that he could weigh in on the ongoing succession battle within ZANU PF or expose new developments that could shift the political dynamics.

With tensions at an all-time high, analysts believe that Mnangagwa may take drastic measures to consolidate power. Some reports suggest that constitutional amendments could be introduced to extend his rule, while others believe legal and political tactics will be employed to sideline Chiwenga and his supporters.

Meanwhile, party insiders indicate that Mnangagwa remains wary of figures like Geza, who have the ability to influence public opinion and mobilise narratives that challenge the ruling elite’s grip on power.

As the country awaits both Geza’s special message and the next moves from the rival factions within ZANU PF, Zimbabwe’s political landscape appears to be heading into a period of uncertainty. With the 2028 elections still far off, the battle for succession is already shaping up to be a defining issue in the coming years.

Will Geza’s message provide clarity on the unfolding drama, or will it further inflame tensions? As Zimbabweans tune in tonight, the stakes remain high, and the political chessboard is far from settled.

The battle for succession within Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party is reaching a boiling point, as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrived at State House yesterday under heightened security measures. The development has intensified speculation over growing tensions between Chiwenga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, amid increasing factionalism within the party.

Chiwenga, a retired army general who played a pivotal role in the 2017 military intervention that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe and brought Mnangagwa to power, has long been seen as a key contender for the presidency. However, internal divisions within ZANU PF have deepened in recent months, with rival factions vying for control ahead of the 2028 elections

Despite growing concerns over his political future, Chiwenga has remained largely silent on the matter, maintaining his public appearances without addressing the succession debate. However, his allies within the party have been vocal in challenging Mnangagwa’s grip on power, with some openly criticising the president’s leadership style and alleged failure to stabilise the economy.

With ZANU PF’s internal disputes intensifying, all eyes are now on Mnangagwa’s next steps. There are reports that he may seek constitutional amendments or party restructuring to secure his position. Others believe he could use legal or military tactics to neutralise any potential challenge from Chiwenga and his supporters.

As Zimbabwe heads into a critical political period, the power struggle within ZANU PF remains a key issue, with implications for the country’s stability and governance. Whether Chiwenga makes a decisive move or remains in the background, the battle lines have already been drawn—setting the stage for a dramatic showdown in the ruling party.

