Zanu PF Spokesperson Denies Reports of Altercations at Party Conference

BULAWAYO – Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has clarified that no altercations took place at the 21st Annual National People’s Conference, countering reports by independent media outlets.

According to Mutsvangwa, the conference proceedings were orderly, with all aspects of the event running smoothly. He dismissed the reports as a “futile attempt to tarnish the ruling party’s image.”

“I’ve verified, and there’s no truth to those claims,” Mutsvangwa stated. “Only two or three ineligible individuals who attempted to gain entry were turned away. All administrative arrangements were perfectly organized, with delegates travelling from their provinces on party-provided transport. It seems these complaints are coming from outsiders who wandered into our conference premises. It’s a series of fabricated falsehoods; nothing like that occurred here at ZITF.”

Mutsvangwa’s response followed questions from a private media reporter who alleged that a skirmish had broken out at the conference.

