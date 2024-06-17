Zanu-PF Sharply Divided Over Wicknell Chivayo

Spread the love

HARARE — The ruling Zanu-PF party is embroiled in a deepening scandal involving businessman Wicknell Chivayo, accused of leveraging his connections to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to secure a lucrative US$40 million tender from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The controversy has highlighted significant rifts within the party and raised serious questions about corruption and patronage networks in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Chivayo is at the center of allegations that he used his political connections to secure the substantial ZEC contract. In a leaked audio, Chivayo purportedly claims to have paid senior officials to facilitate the deal.

However, Chivayo has vehemently denied these allegations, attributing the audios to a smear campaign by former business partners attempting to extort money from him.

Despite his denials, Chivayo issued a public apology to President Mnangagwa and other officials implicated in the scandal. This move, however, has done little to quell the controversy.

The reaction within Zanu-PF has been sharply divided. The party’s main wing has maintained a conspicuous silence on the issue, which some insiders attribute to the possibility that key leaders are compromised by Chivayo’s alleged patronage. This silence contrasts starkly with the vocal condemnation from the Zanu-PF Youth League, which has called for a thorough investigation into the allegations against Chivayo.

The youth league’s stance reflects a broader frustration among younger party members and the public over perceived corruption and the lack of accountability within the party’s senior ranks.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, government officials and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) have yet to take decisive action. ZACC has stated that they require formal complaints to initiate investigations, a position that has been criticized as overly passive given the gravity of the claims.

Chivayo’s controversial history further complicates the issue. An ex-convict, he has previously been embroiled in a scandal involving an unfinished solar project for which he received substantial government funds. His involvement in the current ZEC tender scandal exacerbates concerns about the efficacy of government oversight and the integrity of Zimbabwe’s political and business environments.

The scandal has laid bare internal frictions within Zanu-PF, revealing deep-seated divisions and raising critical questions about the party’s direction and ethical standards. The split responses highlight the challenges faced by Zanu-PF as it grapples with issues of corruption and the pervasive influence of patronage networks.

For the public, the scandal underscores longstanding concerns about governance and transparency in Zimbabwe. The allegations against Chivayo, coupled with the lack of a robust response from Zanu-PF’s leadership and anti-corruption bodies, suggest a need for significant reforms to address corruption and restore public trust in the country’s institutions.

The Wicknell Chivayo scandal has exposed critical fault lines within the ruling Zanu-PF party and posed significant questions about the integrity of Zimbabwe’s political and business practices. As the controversy unfolds, the responses from various factions within the party, government officials, and anti-corruption bodies will be closely watched, both domestically and internationally. The need for accountability and transparent governance remains paramount to ensuring the country’s stability and fostering public trust in its institutions.

Source: The Standard

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...