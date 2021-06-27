Zanu-PF Senator offers full scholarship to Chamisa’s orphaned relative

Gutu Senator and Zanu PF politburo member, Lovemore Matuke has come to the rescue of the son of one of the five members of a family that perished in an accident by offering to pay fees from Grade 4 to Grade 7 at a private school.

Tanaka Chagweda (9) will have the privilege of moving from a day school in Epworth to Sandon Academy, an elite boarding school in Gutu.

The Chagwedas have a rural home in Gutu, just 100 metres from the rural home of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, who also attended the funeral and claimed to be the family’s relatives.

Tanaka almost became an orphan overnight as her mother Eneresi Saidi is incapacitated in hospital after the accident and his father Francis Chagweda died on the spot.

Senator Matuke announced the four-year scholarship at the burial of four of the five Chagweda family members at Chikwati Village under Chief Chiwara on Wednesday last week.

Gutu South MP Pupurai Togarepi responded by pledging to provide school uniforms and foodstuffs for Tanaka until he completes his Grade 7.

The Chagwedas were killed in an accident when their Honda Fit collided head-on with an Inter-Africa Bus that was overtaking another bus near Matizha Business Center in Gutu.

Tapiwa is the son of Francis (33) and his father perished together with brother Lloyd (31), grandmother Mavis (61) and aunt Viola (35).

Tanaka was attending Epworth Primary in Harare where the family stayed.

Francis was the bread winner; Tanaka’s mother Eneresi Saidi is in critical condition in hospital.

Tanaka was left at home in Epworth when his parents went off on the fateful journey. Life was never the same as none of the parents returned home.

“This is a sad moment for us. This accident will haunt us for a long time. I am giving

Tanaka a scholarship to study at Sandon Academy since his breadwinners are no longer here. He will enrol at Sandon Academy when the school term begins until he completes his Grade 7 studies,” said Matuke. – via Mirror and Agencies