Zanu-PF scorns Chamisa for hiring ‘self-confessed hooker’

SUSAN Mutami’s allegations about claimed abuse at the hands of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as well as her supposed relationship with 2017 coup announcer, the late foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo are not new.

Also long in the public domain – and by her own revelation – is the generous list of high profile individuals she claims to have bedded.

However, on Friday, she decided to flesh out the allegations with detail that was graphic, explosive and, in parts, heartrending.

More 12,000 listened to her riveting Twitter Spaces monologue.

From her base in Australia – and making clear she was not concerned if her devastating candour ends up costing her, her life – Mutami spoke for hours.

There was no interruption from her audience, the only pauses coming when she was overwhelmed by emotion, or needed to gather her breath.

When newzimbabwe.com reached out to the Presidency for a response immediately after the broadcast George Charamba indicated he was not yet aware of Mutami’s Twitter storm saying, “what allegations?”

Told it was about Mutami, he dismissively added; “rubbish!”

However, Zanu-PF Director of Communications Tafadzwa Mugwadi, in apparent reference to the hours-long monologue, blamed opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

This is what Mugwadi said; Meanwhile, below is Mutami’s Twitter Spaces revelation;

