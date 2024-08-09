Zanu PF savages Malema

Spread the love

HARARE – The Chief Whip of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party Pupurai Togarepi has strongly criticized Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, accusing him of attempting to stir up unrest in Zimbabwe.

Togarepi labeled Malema, whose political influence in South Africa is reportedly waning, as a “failed politician” and a “mercenary” who is using the guise of pan-Africanism to promote a destructive agenda.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Togarepi claimed that Malema is working in collaboration with certain local politicians in Zimbabwe who have aligned themselves with forces pushing for regime change. According to Togarepi, these efforts are being funded by the Oppenheimer family’s Brenthurst Foundation.

“Malema is just a thug, a mercenary, and a sell-out,” Togarepi stated. “He is being influenced by misguided elements, including some Zimbabweans.”

Togarepi further dismissed Malema as an irrelevant figure in Zimbabwean politics, highlighting the EFF leader’s recent electoral losses in South Africa as evidence of his declining political clout.

“Malema lost elections in South Africa and now wants to bring chaos to Zimbabwe. When someone from another country tries to incite you to destroy your own nation, especially when it’s making progress, you know you’re dealing with a thug,” Togarepi added.

He also noted that Malema’s declining popularity in South Africa, where the EFF recently dropped from third to fourth place in the political hierarchy, undermines his credibility in offering advice on governance to Zimbabwe.

“Malema is a failed politician who tried to gain power through negotiations with the ANC. He has not only failed to advance, but he is also on a downward trajectory. He pretends to be a pan-Africanist, but his actions show otherwise,” Togarepi concluded.

Source: Herald

