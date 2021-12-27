Zanu PF Provincial chairmanship candidate withdraws candidature

ONE of the candidates who was contesting the Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial chairmanship, Abia Mujere, has withdrawn his candidature.

In a statement seen by the ZBC News, that was addressed to the elections directorate, Mujere said he is no longer contesting for the Provincial post, but did not give reasons for his withdrawal.

“I Abia Mujere hereby write to withdraw my candidature in the forthcoming Provincial Elections in Mashonaland West from contesting as Provincial Chairman on this day,” read a statement glimpsed by this publication.

The party has confirmed the withdrawal.

“The National Spokesperson of the Party having confirmed with the National Secretary of the Commissariat, M Bimha wishes to announce to the media and Mashonaland West Administrative Districts and the entire provincial electorate in particular that Abia Mujeri, the former Chairman (Acting) of the Province has voluntarily withdrawn his candidature.

“Accordingly, he is no longer a candidate for the position of Chairman of the Province. The relevant voting masses of the Party are advised to take note.

Meanwhile, Ozias Bvute reportedly failed to qualify to stand as a candidate for the position of Chairman of the Province(Mashonaland East).

Source: ZBC