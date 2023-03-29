Zanu-PF Primary Elections: No feud exists between the old guard and the youth say Mugwadi

HARARE – Zanu-PF director for information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has dismissed claims of a feud between the old guard and the youths in the party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mugwadi shared the sentiments after the party held primary elections over the weekend which saw bigwigs falling by the wayside.

The primary elections have resulted in the emergence of young aspirants for both ward and constituency seats. These include prominent businessmen like Scott Sakupwanya and Tumelo Zamanga.

However, allegations have been rife that some senior party members in Zanu-PF have been against young candidates who are aspiring to represent the party.

Speaking to Open Parly ZW, Mugwadi said there is no conflict, it is a clear testament of the vibrant democracy in the party.

“The young people are contesting to fulfill the desire of the senior leadership which has inspired them.

“Not for the purpose of crossing or fighting the senior leadership.

“It is the vision of the leadership entirely, of course being led by President E.D Mnangagwa, to see young people leading the party at honourous levels”, Mugwadi said.

Mugwadi added that the senior leadership is delighted to see that the young aspirants are principled and ideologically clear.

While other political parties are yet to reveal their proceedings on exercising intra-party democracy, ZANU PF has moved a gear up and conducted their primary elections.

On Twitter, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and a member of Zanu-PF, Nick Mangwana indicated that the polls were a high-stakes affair that saw numerous senior members of ZANU PF being defeated in the primary elections. The list includes Mary Mliswa, Joseph Chinotimba, Fortune Chasi and Philip Chiyangwa, among others.

Last Tuesday, the party National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha announced the primary election results.

Source: Open Parliament

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...