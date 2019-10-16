ZANU PF Politiburo calls for emergency meeting

ZANU PF Politiburo members have been summoned to the ZANU PF headquarters for an emergency meeting to held to be held on Wednesday.

Members were told to be seated by 1130 AM.

There has been speculations on the agenda of the meeting which was not readily made available to the public and the media.

ZANU PF sources have speculated that the meeting will discuss the recently held DCC meetings which turned chaotic in Harare with allegations that Saviour Kasukuwere’s supporters were popular with the electorate.