Zanu PF poised for fiesty Politburo meeting

ZANU PF will hold a Politburo meeting on Wednesday this week, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.
“The acting Secretary General, Advocate Jacob Mudenda hereby advises all members of a Politburo meeting on Wednesday 24th of July 2024 at 10:00hours at Zanu PF headquarters,” said Mutsvangwa in a statement.
He said all members should be seated by 09:45hrs.
The meeting is expected to discuss progress made so far on the cell registration exercise and provide an update on preparations for the 44th SADC Summit, among other issues.