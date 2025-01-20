ZANU-PF Officials Opposing Mnangagwa’s Extended Rule Face Expulsion

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU-PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa has issued a stern warning to party officials opposing efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028, stating they risk expulsion from the party.

Speaking to party members, Masimirembwa emphasised the importance of loyalty to Mnangagwa and the party’s agenda, making it clear that dissent on this issue would not be tolerated.

“Anyone resisting the push for President Mnangagwa to remain in office will face consequences, including expulsion from the party,” he said.

The warning comes amid growing discussions within ZANU-PF regarding a potential constitutional amendment to allow Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond the two-term limit. The proposal has sparked debate both inside and outside the ruling party, with critics questioning its alignment with democratic principles.

Masimirembwa’s remarks highlight the intensifying efforts to consolidate support for Mnangagwa’s continued leadership, as well as the party’s stance against dissent within its ranks.

Observers note that the move to silence opposition within ZANU-PF may deepen divisions and fuel concerns about the erosion of democratic processes in Zimbabwe.

The party has not yet officially announced a timeline for advancing the constitutional amendment process, but Masimirembwa’s comments signal a firm push towards achieving this goal.

Source: Online

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...