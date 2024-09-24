Zanu PF Official Orders Termination of Parking Contracts in Harare, Bulawayo

Spread the love

HARARE, – Zanu PF’s resource mobilisation and revenue generation chairperson, Dexter Nduna, has ordered the Harare and Bulawayo city councils to terminate contracts with private parking firms, paving the way for his company to take over operations.

Nduna, who earlier this year announced the formation of a company called Team Chapter, claims it will be responsible for managing parking in Harare, providing revenue for the ruling party. However, legal experts have questioned the authority under which Nduna is issuing such directives to municipalities.

In letters addressed to the Harare and Bulawayo town clerks, Nduna accused the current parking firms of failing to remit funds for road rehabilitation and claimed that his company, National Eye Security Company, should take over parking management. He also claimed the firms were misusing public funds, a charge the companies have denied.

“My name is Dexter Nduna, and I humbly request that you take steps to terminate your agreement with City Park (Private) Limited, which is currently collecting parking fees in Harare’s central business district,” Nduna wrote to the Harare town clerk. “The company is not remitting the monies, which are public funds meant for road maintenance, to the Ministry of Transport.”

Nduna added that he had sought information from the company under Section 62 of the Constitution, which grants access to public information, but received a negative response. He further requested that the councils coordinate with his company for parking fee collection, stating that the funds should be directed towards road infrastructure development.

According to Nduna, Harare alone collects at least US$1 million per day from over 100,000 parking spaces. He suggested that funds not properly accounted for could be used to support “terrorism and opposition politics,” aiming to unseat the government.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume dismissed Nduna’s claims, saying they lacked legal standing. “We receive a lot of letters from individuals who attend night school and learn a few words,” Mafume quipped. Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said he would discuss the matter with the town clerk.

Legal experts have weighed in, criticizing Nduna’s actions. Aaron Hamauswa, a legal analyst, described Nduna’s directive as an overreach of his authority. “Nduna has no legal power to order the termination of contracts between city councils and private firms,” Hamauswa stated. “While concerns about public funds are valid, his approach is both unlawful and unethical.”

Hamauswa further explained that Section 62 of the Constitution, cited by Nduna, only grants individuals the right to access public information, not the power to direct government operations. He also questioned Nduna’s allegations of misuse of funds by the parking firms, calling for concrete evidence to substantiate the claims.

Nduna’s attempt to take control of parking operations in Zimbabwe’s two largest cities has raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest. His accusations regarding the potential misuse of parking revenues for political purposes have also sparked calls for further investigation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Nduna to lead Zanu PF’s resource mobilisation efforts in July, targeting revenue from sectors such as mining, agriculture, and business enterprises.

