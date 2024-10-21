ZANU PF Official Addresses Speculation on Extending Mnangagwa’s Term Beyond 2028

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF’s Director of Information, Farai Marapira, has addressed speculation surrounding the possibility of extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond 2028.

As the party prepares for its upcoming conference in Bulawayo, rumours have surfaced suggesting that the issue could be raised at the event. However, Marapira was quick to clarify that such discussions were premature and speculative at this stage.

“We cannot put the cart before the horse,” Marapira stated, noting that no one could predict what resolutions would emerge from the conference. “We can only know the resolutions once we convene,” he explained, emphasizing that it is too early to speculate on the topics that will be discussed or debated.

Marapira also clarified the nature of the upcoming gathering, reminding the public that it is a party conference, not a congress. “We are gathered to celebrate the work and achievements of His Excellency, the President,” he said. The main focus, according to Marapira, will be on acknowledging the leadership of President Mnangagwa, particularly his efforts in steering the country through challenging times and ensuring its steady progress.

Highlighting several successes under Mnangagwa’s leadership, Marapira pointed to infrastructural growth and the stability Zimbabwe has experienced in recent years. He also referenced the period when store shelves were empty, contrasting it with the current situation, which he credited to Mnangagwa’s leadership and economic policies.

“This conference is about celebrating the strides we have made under his stewardship,” Marapira reiterated, dismissing media speculation about other potential agenda items as unfounded. “We are coming together as a party to honour the accomplishments of our President, not to entertain distractions,” he concluded.